Cruz Azul vs Chivas LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals first leg

Cruz Azul face Chivas in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals first leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Cruz Azul and Chivas face each other once again, just six months after their quarterfinal series from last semester. For the Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals, both teams arrive with major changes, as Cruz Azul look to maintain their dominance while Chivas seek revenge in another edition of this historic matchup.

This series carries a strong revenge factor after what happened half a year ago. Back then, both teams played to a scoreless draw in the first leg, but Cruz Azul secured a 3-2 victory in the second leg in a match remembered for the penalty missed by Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Cruz Azul reached the semifinals after defeating Atlas 4-2 on aggregate, while Chivas advanced after finishing higher in the standings against Tigres in a dramatic series that ended level 3-3.