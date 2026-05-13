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Cruz Azul vs Chivas LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals first leg

Cruz Azul face Chivas in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals first leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Carlos Rodriguez of Cruz Azul and Santiago Sandoval of Chivas.
© Hector Vivas /Simon Barber /Getty ImagesCarlos Rodriguez of Cruz Azul and Santiago Sandoval of Chivas.

Cruz Azul and Chivas face each other once again, just six months after their quarterfinal series from last semester. For the Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals, both teams arrive with major changes, as Cruz Azul look to maintain their dominance while Chivas seek revenge in another edition of this historic matchup.

This series carries a strong revenge factor after what happened half a year ago. Back then, both teams played to a scoreless draw in the first leg, but Cruz Azul secured a 3-2 victory in the second leg in a match remembered for the penalty missed by Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Cruz Azul reached the semifinals after defeating Atlas 4-2 on aggregate, while Chivas advanced after finishing higher in the standings against Tigres in a dramatic series that ended level 3-3.

Today's venue

Estadio Cuauhtemoc, located in Puebla City, Mexico, will host tonight’s semifinal clash between Cruz Azul and Chivas. The stadium is home to Club Puebla and has a capacity of 51,726, making it the fourth-largest soccer stadium in Mexico. It also hosted matches during the 1970 and 1986 FIFA World Cups.

H2H in Liga MX playoffs

The playoff history between Cruz Azul and Chivas has been evenly matched, with two series wins for each side. Guadalajara advanced in the Clausura 2003 play-in round and the Apertura 2006 quarterfinals, while Cruz Azul won the Verano 1999 and Apertura 2025 quarterfinals series.

Start time and how to watch

Cruz Azul vs Chivas will get underway at 10:00 PM ET (PT: 7:00 PM)

Watch this Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinal first leg match between Cruz Azul and Chivas live in the USA on DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Cruz Azul and Chivas clash in Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals

Welcome to our live blog of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals first leg!

Cruz Azul face Chivas in a highly anticipated series just months after their dramatic quarterfinals meeting.

Stay with us for key updates, important moments, and minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s clash.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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