Steelers reportedly could lose patience on Aaron Rodgers’ return to Pittsburgh for 2026 NFL season

The Aaron Rodgers' waiting game may be approaching a breaking point in Pittsburgh. The Steelers could be ready to move on.

The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers continues to grow. Insider Tom Pelissero addressed the increasingly uncomfortable situation developing between Rodgers and Pittsburgh as offseason preparations continue without a final decision from the veteran quarterback.

“At some point, the patience is going to run out. It certainly seems like the patience for Steelers fans may already be running out for some people. For Art Rooney II, for Mike McCarthy, who’s trying to get the team ready on the field, that patience may be tested. I don’t believe that has happened yet. If they don’t have something in place by the start of next week, I think that we get there.”

Pelissero’s comments reflect the growing frustration surrounding a process that has now dragged deep into the offseason. While Rodgers continues taking his time evaluating his future, the Pittsburgh Steelers are left trying to prepare for a season without clarity at the most important position on the roster.

Advertisement

Steelers patience with Aaron Rodgers could soon reach breaking point

So far, the Steelers have publicly maintained a calm and supportive tone regarding Aaron Rodgers’ timeline. However, Pelissero’s report strongly suggests the situation may be approaching a critical stage internally, especially with offseason programs continuing to move forward.

The uncertainty becomes even more complicated because new head coach Mike McCarthy is trying to establish his system while also evaluating young quarterbacks like Will Howard and Drew Allar. Without knowing whether Rodgers will ultimately arrive, it becomes far more difficult for the coaching staff to fully shape the offense heading into training camp.

At this point, the Steelers still appear willing to wait a little longer for Rodgers. But if no decision arrives soon, they may eventually be forced to seriously consider moving forward with the quarterbacks already inside the building rather than continuing to revolve the offseason around uncertainty.