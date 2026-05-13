Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 13, 2026

Manchester City host Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium in the pending Matchday 31 fixture of the 2025/2026 Premier League. The Citizens are aiming for a win to stay alive in the title race. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Tournament Premier League Date Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels USA Network Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in the USA

Fans looking to catch every moment of this highly anticipated showdown will have several ways to tune in, with both streaming services and cable coverage offering access to the action.

Viewers can stream the game live through DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling Blue, while those preferring traditional television can watch the broadcast on USA Network.

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Can I watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace for free?

Fans in the United States will be able to watch this matchup live without paying upfront thanks to DirecTV Stream’s current 5-day free trial offer.

Viewers interested in tuning in can take advantage of the promotional period to stream the game at no cost before the trial expires. It provides a convenient option for fans who want to follow all the action live without committing to an immediate subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Premier League title race heats up as Manchester City finally play their game in hand, with a chance to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, who have two remaining fixtures after beating West Ham on Sunday. Sitting on 74 points, City trail the Gunners by five, meaning a victory would cut the deficit to just two points and ramp up the pressure at the top of the table.

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Standing in their way are Crystal Palace, who secured their Premier League status after West Ham’s recent loss but still have plenty to play for as they look to climb as high as possible before the season ends.

Jørgen Strand Larsen of Crystal Palace – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

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Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Mateta.

What time is the vs Crystal Palace match?

The match kicks off today, May 13, at 3:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM