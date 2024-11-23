Where to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Arsenal play against Nottingham Forest in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with comprehensive broadcast options available for both television and streaming platforms. Find out here kickoff times and viewing options available in the USA.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are set for a pivotal clash in the Premier League, with both teams battling near the top of the standings. Arsenal, sitting on 19 points after their opening-day draw with Chelsea, remain nine points behind league leaders Liverpool but are determined to chip away at the gap.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have been one of the season’s biggest surprises. Traditionally focused on avoiding relegation, Forest now find themselves level with Arsenal at 19 points, aiming to solidify their spot among the league’s elite in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match be played?

Arsenal face off against Nottingham Forest this Saturday, November 23, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest live in the USA on Peacock.