Why does the Nike logo look different in Liverpool's away jersey?

Liverpool FC faced Manchester United with a unique twist on their jerseys: the Nike logo appeared differently than usual.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.
By Matías Persuh

For Matchday 3 of the English Premier League, Manchester United welcomed Liverpool to Old Trafford. Notably, the visiting team wore their third kit, which featured a unique twist: the Nike logo was not displayed as it usually is.

Throughout history, football clubs have introduced countless jersey designs for home and away games. In recent years, third kits have also been incorporated for special occasions.

For instance, Liverpool FC wore their third kit for the match against Manchester United. While their primary colors of white and red were maintained, what stood out was the altered sponsor logo, differing from its usual appearance.

The question now is: Why does the Nike logo appear differently on Liverpool’s jersey? The Reds showcased a jersey where Nike’s iconic swoosh is displayed vertically rather than horizontally, which caught the attention of spectators.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United reacts as Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool pats his back during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.

What’s behind this change?

The unique feature seen on Liverpool’s third kit during their visit to Manchester has an explanation from the brand outfitting the team: Nike have changed their logo on third kits to celebrate women’s football.

Federico Chiesa's arrival at Liverpool could set the stage for Darwin Núñez transfer

In a video posted on their Instagram account, Nike announced the reason behind the decision to alter the logo for third kits: “Unveiling The 2024/25 Club third kit collection, Together We Rise, built to celebrate the women’s game from grassroots to greatness,”

Liverpool and other clubs featuring this distinctive logo

Not only did the English team take the field with this unique logo change due to a Nike campaign, but other European clubs will also feature this detail on their third kits throughout the 2024-25 season.

  • Tottenham Hotspurs (England)
  • Atletico Madrid (Spain)
  • Chelsea FC (England)
  • Inter Milan (Italy)
  • Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

