Where to watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Chicago Bears will face off against Detroit Lions in what will be a Week 16 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Detroit Lions are poised to close out the regular season on a high note, capping off what has been an impressive campaign. Sitting atop the standings with a 12-2 record, the Lions are eager to secure their 13th win and build momentum heading into the playoffs.

Their path looks favorable, as they face the struggling Chicago Bears, who sit at 4-10 and are long out of playoff contention. While the Bears aim to finish their season respectably, the Lions have their sights set on solidifying their dominance and entering the postseason in peak form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions match be played?

Chicago Bears take on Detroit Lions in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

see also Jared Goff makes something clear about the Lions' chances of making it to the Super Bowl

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on FOX.