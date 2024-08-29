Federico Chiesa’s arrival at Liverpool could set the stage for Darwin Núñez transfer

Federico Chiesa has completed a transfer deadline move to Liverpool, which could potentially pave the way for Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez to leave the club

Federico Chiesa arrives at Liverpool at a bargain price of just 15 million euros. The former Juventus star joins the Premier League after scoring 32 goals in 131 appearances for Juve.

According to Ovación, the Italian winger/forward’s arrival could signal a potential transfer for Darwin Núñez to Arsenal for a blockbuster fee.

Darwin Núñez has played 97 games for Liverpool and has scored 33 goals. The 25-year-old has developed a reputation in England for needing multiple chances to find the back of the net.

Darwin Núñez to Arsenal?

With Chiesa joining Liverpool, along with existing attackers Luis Díaz, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez may become a highly sought-after asset for the Reds, possibly leading to a major transfer.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC

Arsenal is reportedly the club interested in Núñez, with a potential transfer fee estimated to be between 100 and 120 million dollars. For the deal to proceed, Arsenal and Liverpool would need to reach an agreement before the transfer window closes on August 30th. Núñez is under contract with Liverpool until 2028.

Additionally, Núñez has been issued a five-game ban by Conmebol, which will keep him sidelined from international duty with Uruguay until November of this year.