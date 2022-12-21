A 2018 World Cup winner with France has taken a huge shot at Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez, calling him the 'most hated man' while also labelling him with a worse tag.

Argentina's success at Qatar 2022 seemed to be all about Lionel Messi. But now it looks like Emiliano Martinez is public enemy No. 1 outside his country, as his behavior both on and off the field was met with heavy criticism.

Dibu has forged a reputation for playing mind games with his opponents, mainly in penalty shootouts, but his way of celebrating has also made him a lot of enemies. Especially in France, since he targeted Kylian Mbappe.

Martinez first dedicated "a minute of silence" to the PSG star during his team's celebrations in the dressing room, before showing a baby doll with Mbappe's face on it during Argentina's victory parade. Therefore, 2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami destroyed the Argentine goalkeeper on Instagram.

2018 World Cup champion Adil Rami blasts Dibu Martinez, Argentina

Rami, who had already said he didn't like Argentina's manners before the 2022 final, took to Instagram to share his true feelings on Martinez and his teammates. He started sharing a picture of Martinez, calling him "the biggest son of a [...] in soccer," as well as "the most hated man."

In his following story, Rami suggested Morocco goalie Bono deserved the Golden Glove award instead of Martinez. But that wasn't all, as the Troyes player also said Argentina are obsessed with Mbappe. "Mbappe traumatizes them so much that they celebrate more the victory against our prodigy than their World Cup..!" Rami wrote.

While most fans seem to be happy for Messi, many others were not pleased with the Argentines' attitude. In France they look particularly disgusted with Martinez, who apart from mocking Mbappe, made an obscene gesture when receiving the Golden Glove award.