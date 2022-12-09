The first 15 minutes of the extension of the match between Argentina and Netherlands have just elapsed. It has been one of the most stressful matches of the World Cup not only for the spectators, but for the players as well. Here are the best memes and reactions to the fight between the teams.

Argentina and the Netherlands met in the sixth match of the World Cup and it did not end very well. Players from both teams argued in the second half and it all led to a big fight between the bench and those on the pitch. Leo Messi was one of the stars of his country, along with some of his teammates, such as Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez.

Both the Albiceleste and Virgil van Dijk's team needed to win to advance to the FIFA World Cup semifinals. The loser will have to say goodbye to the chance to lift the cup. Now, the winner's next match will be against Croatia, to see who will advance to the final. Qatar 2022 is already playing crucial stages and predictions have already begun to be made.

In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here. The grand final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT at the Lusail Stadium, one of the largest in the Persian Gulf state.

What are the funniest memes and reactions to the Argentina vs Netherlands match?

All spectators experienced one of the most stressful and entertaining matches of the last week. After a play by the Argentine team, the players on the bench of the Netherlands team did not take kindly to some moves by Leandro Paredes. It all ended in a big fight with several players involved. Here, check out the best reactions and memes circulating on social networks:

