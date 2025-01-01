Artur Beterbiev, the fearsome light heavyweight champion, has built a legacy of unmatched power and dominance. With 21 wins—20 of them by knockout—the Russian-Canadian has ruled the division, defeating notable opponents such as Enrico Koelling, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and Joe Smith Jr.

His recent victory over Dmitry Bivol, where he became the division’s first undisputed champion since Roy Jones Jr., solidified his status as one of boxing’s most dominant fighters. Many experts agree that only time might eventually stop “The Owl,” widely regarded as the sport’s most devastating puncher.

However, Ryan Garcia, the young Mexican boxer, has offered a bold perspective on Beterbiev’s strength and ability, particularly against Canelo Alvarez. His statement challenges the widespread perception of Beterbiev as an unbeatable force in the ring.

What Bold Prediction Did Garcia Make About a Potential Canelo vs. Beterbiev Fight?

After Beterbiev’s triumph over Bivol, Ryan Garcia surprised the boxing world with a bold three-word prediction shared on social media: “Canelo beats Beterbiev.”

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez of Mexico (purple/gold trunks) trades punches with Jermell Charlo (black trunks) during their super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garcia’s statement caused quite a stir. Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion and former light heavyweight titleholder, is undeniably one of the greatest boxers of this generation. Yet, facing Beterbiev—with his relentless power and aggressive style—would represent an extraordinary challenge for any fighter.

An Uncertain Future for Canelo

Canelo has expressed interest in returning to the light heavyweight division but remains focused on a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, who defeated him in 2022. Meanwhile, Beterbiev is preparing for his own rematch against Bivol, scheduled for February 22, in what promises to be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Garcia’s statement adds a fascinating layer of intrigue to the ongoing debate about these two formidable champions. Could Canelo overcome the seemingly insurmountable challenge posed by Beterbiev? Can his skill and resilience prevail against the raw power of the Russian-Canadian fighter? Only time will reveal the answers.