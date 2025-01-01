NCAAF News: former Pro Bowler's son has agreed to join DeSean Jackson's Hornets

Now retired from the NFL, former Philadelphia Eagles player DeSean Jackson will make his debut as a head coach in the NCAAF, representing the colors of Delaware State Hornets. Although the official announcement is still a few days away, the only certainty at this point is that he has already secured the commitment of the son of a former NFL star.

For 15 consecutive seasons, Antonio Gates Sr. proudly wore the jersey of the San Diego Chargers, which later became the Los Angeles Chargers. His outstanding performances earned him eight Pro Bowl selections, and now it is his son, Antonio Gates Jr., who aims to follow in his father’s footsteps, albeit in College Football.

Coming from the Michigan State Spartans, the talented wide receiver joins Jackson’s Hornets to further strengthen an offense that aims to be one of the best in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by Antonio Gates Jr. himself through his official Instagram account (@antoniogatesjr), along with a unique phrase to announce his arrival at Delaware State: “I had to kick the door Fr.”

@antoniogatesjr

Advertisement

Antonio Gates Jr. was ranked as one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects by ESPN, 247Sports, and On3. He is definitely a great addition to the Hornets’ offense.

Advertisement

see also Alabama QB Jalen Milroe issues strong statement regarding his future after tough loss vs Michigan

Gates Jr. joins another star at Delaware State

Antonio Gates Jr.’s arrival to the Hornets is not the only addition to the team’s offense under DeSean Jackson. Previously, one of the league’s top RBs, Kobe Boykin, confirmed his commitment to the program through a post on his official X account.

Advertisement

“@DeSeanJackson10 #Jaccera long ways from 6th ave ! Let’s do it !!! #Blessed,” Boykin stated via @kobe_4thawin. The talented running back arrives to Delaware State with four years of eligibility left.

Jackson begins a new role in his career

The extraordinary career of the wide receiver in the NFL has come to an end, and now it’s time to enjoy the game from the sideline. DeSean Jackson will make his debut as a head coach this season in the NCAAF, following his stint as the offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although his arrival at the Hornets was confirmed on December 26, his official presentation is scheduled for January 8, after which he will be officially announced as the new head coach of Delaware State.

Jackson joins the list of former NFL players who are taking their first steps as coaches in college football. The most notable case this season is Deion Sanders, who led his Colorado Buffaloes to great heights this season.