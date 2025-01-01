The fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. was one of the most anticipated matchups in modern boxing. A clash between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the welterweight division promised an epic battle—and it delivered. Crawford dominated from start to finish, knocking Spence down three times before ending the bout in the ninth round.

Terence Crawford‘s decisive victory not only cemented his status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport but also raised questions about the futures of both boxers.

Spence, following the defeat, will need to reevaluate his strategy and work on key areas of his game. Meanwhile, Crawford will seek new challenges, whether by continuing to reign in his current division or by moving up in weight.

A Moment of Doubt in the Midst of Dominance

In a revealing interview with Stephen A. Smith, Crawford shared a key moment in the fight that briefly made him question Spence’s resilience: “After the second round, when I hurt him, I felt as if he couldn’t handle my power like I could handle his,” Crawford explained. “I remember him throwing an overhand looping left, and he caught me right on the button—I think it was the first or the second round—and I was just like, ‘This is it? Okay. This is gonna be a long night for him.’”

Terence Crawford punches Errol Spence Jr. during round 7 of their World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A Blow That Raised Questions

Although Spence landed a significant punch early in the fight, it failed to change the course of the bout. Crawford displayed technical and physical superiority throughout, leaving no doubt about who was the better fighter that night. However, the clean shot Spence landed on Crawford highlighted the American’s punching power, a skill that should not be underestimated in any future matchups.

The Legacy of the Fight and What Lies Ahead

The possibility of a rematch between these two elite fighters is enticing but raises many questions. Can Spence bounce back from this defeat and present a more refined version of himself? Will Crawford maintain the dominance he showcased in their first encounter?

Only time will tell, but this fight has already solidified its place in the annals of modern boxing history as a defining moment for both men.