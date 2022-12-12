The matchup between Argentina and Croatia will decide the first national team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final game. Check out how to listen on the radio this unbelievable game at the Lusail Stadium.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is coming to an end. In fact, there are four matchups left to play in Doha. And the match between Argentina and Croatia will decide which national team will head up to play the final match for the FIFA World Cup Trophy. If you won't be able to watch the game on TV, in this article there are several radio stations to listen to the game.

After several doubts in the beginning of the tournament, Argentina have set foot in the best four of the 2022 Qatar World Cup after 8 years, when La Albiceleste clinched the final game at the 2014 Brazil World Cup. With Lionel Messi as this team's leader, Argentina are determined to clinch another final game.

On the other side, Croatia made a huge upset in the last Quarterfinals game to Brazil. The team led by Luka Modric has clinched the semifinals stage for the second time in a row, after their huge participation at the 2018 Russia World Cup. This could be their last chance to play in the final game after a golden generation is closing out their journey.

Will Argentina vs Croatia be available on the radio?

As this is one of the last four games in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, it shouldn't be missed by anyone, though. However, not everyone will have the chance to watch it on TV. One of the alternative options to listen to this matchup will be Fox Sports Radio, as well as Sirius XM, as it will have every game of Qatar 2022, all in the US.

In Argentina, there are four major stations to listen to the matchup, Radio La Red (AM 910), DirecTV Sports Radio (FM 103.1), Cadena 3 (AM 700 y FM 100.5), and Radio Nacional Santa Rosa (AM730 y FM95.9). In Croatia, there will be two radio stations wth the match, HR2 and Radio 101 FM.

Also, WDR Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, talksport, RMC Info Talk Sport, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique, Radio Marca, and Futbol de Primera will be the international radio stations with the game live to listen. The match between Argentina and Croatia will start at 2:00 PM (ET).