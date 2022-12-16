Argentina will play against France at the Lusail Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final game. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Argentina and France will face each other today at the Lusail Stadium in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final game. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the most important game of the World Cup. In case it is known who will be the champion of Qatar 2022. On the one hand, there will be the defending champions, France who could become the first champions in two consecutive editions since Brazil achieved it in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962.

To do this they will have to beat this tough Argentina, who are looking (like the French) for the third title in their history, after winning the editions of Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986. They had a bad start with Saudi Arabia, but then they found their best version that led them to be deservedly in the final.

Argentina's probable lineup

Lionel Scaloni thinks of a team similar to the one that beat Croatia 3-0. Marcos Acuna would replace Tagliafico, while Angel Di Maria would replace Paredes.

Argentina's possible lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

France's probable lineup

Several changes are expected in the French team regarding the game with Morocco because many players got sick and it is not known if they will be able to play or not.

France's possible lineup: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

For this Qatar 2022 last 2 games, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

