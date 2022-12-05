Brazil will play against Croatia for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Brazil vs Croatia: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Brazil and Croatia will face against each other for the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last runners-up want to continue making history. A good part of the generation of players that won second place in Russia 2018 are already over 33 years old, so this could be the last World Cup of several and they want to say goodbye in the best possible way. They come from a tough game against Japan, so they will have to recover as soon as possible.

The Brazilians have reaffirmed their candidacy in this World Cup by beating South Korea very forcefully, who really could do very little to contain the Brazilian fury. With what was done in the group stage, Brazil had proven to be a serious contender for the title, but without a doubt the 4-1 win against South Korea reaffirms this even more, although now they must play against a much more complicated team.

Brazil vs Croatia: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Brazil and Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar will be played this Friday, December 9 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Brazil vs Croatia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Brazil vs Croatia

Brazil and Croatia will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinal game on Friday, December 9 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Sling, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC.

