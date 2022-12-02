Brazil will try to secure the first place in this group G game against Cameroon on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This clash will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Find out who will be the referee of this match.

The top favorites to win the title in the Qatar 2022 World Cup have been meeting the expectations so far and they will try to finish at the top. Brazil will go up against Cameroon at Lusail Iconic Stadium trying to do so. Check out who will be the referee of this group G game.

Brazil struggled a bit to open the scores in both of their appearances, although they ended up doing it thanks to all their talent. A pair of victories have them in the first place with six points, knowing that they almost have that guaranteed. To be completely sure the only thing they need is to not lose this one.

Cameroon instead will be going for what could be another upset in the tournament. The qualification seems complicated because they must win, but at least they aren’t required to get a great goal differential. They need to win and wait for the result of Serbia vs Switzerland to see if they made through or not.

Who is the referee of Cameroon vs Brazil going to be?

The definitions are being tense in every game on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the quest for a place in the round of 16. Although Brazil already have theirs secured with a ton of anticipation, Cameroon will be pressed to get a victory here. That should give this contest much intensity given what will be at stake.

For this clash Ismail Elfath will be the main referee trying to control the game. Kyle Atkins will be the assistant referee 1, Corey Parker the assistant referee 2, and Ning Ma the fourth official.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.