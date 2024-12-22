NFL Rumors: Bills star Josh Allen has reportedly been playing through injury

Josh Allen is in the midst of an extraordinary 2024-2025 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills, solidifying himself as a frontrunner for this year’s MVP award. However, recent reports have revealed that Allen has been playing through most of the season with a significant injury, adding another layer of admiration to his already impressive campaign.

It was known early in the season that Allen had a minor issue with his left hand, though it didn’t appear to impact his performance significantly or raise concerns. But recent reports have disclosed that the Bills’ star quarterback has actually been playing with a fractured left hand, making his achievements even more remarkable.

“Sources say Allen has played through most of his MVP-caliber season with a fractured left hand,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. “Allen broke his non-throwing hand in the fourth quarter of Week 1’s win over the Cardinals. Despite the injury, Allen assured after the game that he was ‘fine’ and missed no time. He was listed as a full participant on injury reports up until Buffalo’s Week 12 bye. The severity and nature of the injury, however, were not previously known.”

Allen’s statistics this season underscore why he remains a top candidate for MVP: 3,395 passing yards, 25 touchdowns through the air, only five interceptions, along with 484 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. These numbers not only make him a force on the field but also highlight his critical role in positioning the Bills as one of the favorites to contend for the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinalsat Highmark Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

The season’s narrative: An MVP through pain and perseverance

This revelation sparks an important conversation about the relationship between injury and performance in the NFL. Injuries are an inevitable part of the game, but what separates the greats from the rest is their ability to rise above physical adversity. For Allen, his 2024-2025 campaign is not just about statistics but about how his determination and resilience have shaped his narrative as a leader and competitor.

Impact on the team and the road to the Super Bowl

Allen’s ability to maintain elite-level play while managing a fractured hand has been pivotal for the Bills. His presence under center has kept Buffalo as one of the league’s most formidable teams, combining an explosive offense with a steady leadership presence.

This resilience might be the X-factor that sets Allen apart from other MVP contenders like Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts. His ability to overcome adversity could not only secure him the league’s most prestigious individual honor but also lead his team deep into the postseason.

As the Bills march toward what could be a historic playoff run, Allen’s story serves as a testament to what defines greatness in the NFL. It’s not just about numbers—it’s about rising to the occasion when the odds are stacked against you. If Buffalo can ride Allen’s extraordinary season to a Super Bowl victory, his perseverance through injury will forever be etched in NFL lore.

