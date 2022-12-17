The 2022 World Cup is almost coming to an end, and the tournament has added another controversy during the match between Croatia and Morocco. Many fans believed that the referee should have called a penalty for Croatia.

The 2022 World Cup is almost coming to an end, and the tournament has added another controversy during the match between Croatia and Morocco. Josko Gvardiol was touched by Amrabat in the box and fell, and fans can’t decide whether it was or not a penalty.

Gvardiol, 20, has been one of the stars of the tournament, despite being the victim of Lionel Messi’s greatness in the semifinal match against Argentina. In the game versus Morocco, Gvardiol scored the first goal with an incredible header, despite wearing a protective mask.

The match has been very fast, with both teams coming back and forth. In the second half, Croatia had a chance to make the third with the defender entering the zone, but Amrabat stopped him and it seemed like he hit him. However, the referee didn’t concede a penalty.

Was it penalty for Croatia's Josko Gvardiol?: Funniest memes and reactions

While many fans were sure that the referee should have called a penalty, other fans weren’t that convinced. Either way, at the end it wasn’t necessary for Croatia, who ended up winning the match 2-1 and getting bronze. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions: