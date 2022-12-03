The round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will have unprecedented matchups, but there will be others that have a lot of background. That is what happens with this France vs Poland. Find out their head-to-head record ahead of this clash.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is now in the round of 16, so one bad game can leave any squad out. That is why a top candidate like France can’t relax against Poland even though they have a good track record against them. Read along to know more about the head-to-head between these countries.

France went through the first round with no issues despite having one loss. That defeat vs Tunisia came on Matchday 3 when they were already qualified. The other key factor for that result was that head coach Didier Deschamps rested most of the starters given their situation, which means they will be ready to go.

Poland were protagonists of a very thrilling ending. They got to their last match in the first place, although they had to play against Argentina. The Polish lost 2-0 so they needed help from Saudi Arabia vs Mexico in what ended up giving them their place in this round thanks to a better goal differential than the Mexicans.

Head-to-head record of France vs Poland

This tournament gives the opportunity to play vs new opponents since it includes teams from every continent. That is why sometimes there are unusual matchups, but that won’t be the case here since they know each other well. The total of games played between France and Poland is 16. The French have an easy lead with eight wins, five draws and just three losses to the Polish.

Although it will be the first time they battle each other in over a decade, so for most players there isn’t any precedent. There are important exceptions in Poland since both the current captain Robert Lewandowski and their key goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny were part of that clash. In the defending champions there was a more complete renovation of the squad.

The highlighted game occurred a long time ago. It was exactly 40 years back in the past, though it was the most relevant one given it happened in a World Cup. Spain 1982 saw these squads playing each other for the third place, with Poland beating France 3-2.

The full list of games

1939 - France 4-0 Poland - International Friendly

1960 - Poland 2-2 France - International Friendly

1962 - France 1-3 Poland - International Friendly

1966 - France 2-1 Poland - UEFA European Championship

1967 - Poland 1-4 France - UEFA European Championship

1974 - Poland 0-2 France - International Friendly

1976 - France 2-0 Poland - International Friendly

1982 - Poland 3-2 France - FIFA World Cup

1982 - France 0-4 Poland - International Friendly

1990 - France 0-0 Poland - International Friendly

1991 - Poland 1-5 France - International Friendly

1994 - Poland 0-0 France - UEFA European Championship

1995 - France 1-1 Poland - UEFA European Championship

2000 - France 1-0 Poland - International Friendly

2004 - France 0-0 Poland - International Friendly

2011 - Poland 0-1 France - International Friendly

