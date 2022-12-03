Brazil have suffered two more setbacks with the confirmed injuries of Garbiel Jesus and Telles, who will miss the rest of the tournament. However, fans are still waiting for Neymar Jr.’s news. Here, check out what we know about his recovery.

Gabriel Jesus and Telles out for the rest of Qatar 2022: Will Neymar make it to the Round of 16?

After finishing atop of Group G, Brazil will now continue their journey at Qatar 2022 with their Round of 16 match against South Korea, who won their ticket to the knockouts thanks to an impressive win against Portugal (2-1). While La Canarinha are the top favorites, they have to deal with some absences, including Neymar Jr.

Tite’s team have suffered other setbacks, with the injuries of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles, who will be out for the rest of the tournament, the country’s football association confirmed on Saturday. Both players were hit during Brazil’s match against Cameroon on Friday.

These two absences come after Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro also suffered injuries. The first two haven’t played since their opening match against Serbia, and they were expected to return in the knockout stages. Here, check out what we know about their recovery.

Will Neymar return for the 2022 World Cup Round of 16?

According to a report from ESPN, Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro are expected to recover in time to play against South Korea on Monday, December 5. However, per the same article, Tite already has backup plans if neither of them can play.

In case they won’t be fit on time, Marquinhos could play on the left, with Dani Alves, who played against Cameroon, could be on the right. Meanwhile, Eder Militao could play as full back. However, that means that Brazil won’t have other defenders on the bench.

It’s a difficult situation for Brazil, as there is no easy rival. If you want to see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, you can use this World Cup Predictor. Also, you can enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.