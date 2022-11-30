Ghana and Uruguay clash off on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium for Matchday 3 of Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Ghana will face Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on the third matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group H Matchday 3 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their second overall meeting. Uruguay are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won their only duel so far, while Ghana are yet to emerge triumphant to this day. No matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel was played on July 2, 2010, and it ended in a La Celeste win after penalties at the 2010 World Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana vs Uruguay: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Ghana vs Uruguay: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Ghana vs Uruguay: Storylines

Ghana have one win and one loss in the two games they have played in Qatar. Meanwhile, in the previous two matchdays, Uruguay lost once and drew once. The Black Stars currently sit in second place in Group H with three points won after two games. On the other hand, the South Americans are placed below them, at the bottom of the Group H table with one point in two matches so far.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Ghana vs Uruguay in the U.S.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group H Matchday 3 game between Ghana and Uruguay, to be played on Friday, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States.

Ghana vs Uruguay: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Uruguay. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.72 odds to grab the three points. Ghana, meanwhile, have 4.75 odds to cause an upset in the final Group Stage match, while a tie would result in a 3.75 payout.

BetMGM Ghana 4.75 Tie 3.75 Uruguay 1.72

* Odds by BetMGM