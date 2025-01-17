The Pittsburgh Steelers might need a new quarterback. Russell Wilson and Justin Wilson are set to become free agents, and considering another disappointing playoff elimination against the Ravens, it is uncertain whether they will receive a contract extension.

Of course, the first option could be to keep one of the two, or, if the money they demand is too high, look for another name like Sam Darnold. The Draft is also an alternative, although the 2025 class is not very deep.

Therefore, in search of a star to win the Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers has emerged as a distant possibility. The veteran has a very complicated future with the Jets and wants a worthy ending to his extraordinary career.

What is the future of Aaron Rodgers?

Despite the rumors suggesting Aaron Rodgers could be a replacement for Russell Wilson with the Steelers, Gerry Dulac reported that there is no chance of that happening. This was his take during The Rich Eisen Show.

“I could tell you it won’t be Aaron Rodgers. They have no interest in doing that. Sam Darnold would be a good landing spot. It won’t be Kirk Cousins. They don’t need to go that direction either and they’re not going to take one in the Draft. They’re not in position to do that. I’m going to guess that they’ll probably bring back Justin Fields unless some other team makes him a better offer as a free agent.”

