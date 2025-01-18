Russell Wilson and Sean Payton had a very complicated relationship during the 2023 NFL season with the Denver Broncos. The head coach was looking to revamp his career after a distant Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints and accepted that the veteran would be his quarterback at the start of the project.

However, the results were disastrous. Payton was seen several times on the sideline frustrated with Wilson’s performance, and the lack of communication was evident to the point that Russell was benched in the final games of the schedule.

Then, before the 2024 season, Sean Payton and the Broncos made a shocking decision by releasing Russell Wilson, accepting a historic $85 million cap hit. Weeks later, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the player without absorbing practically any of his salary, which was paid by Denver.

What did Sean Payton say about Russell Wilson?

Despite the salary cap hit, Sean Payton let go of Russell Wilson knowing that the ideal man to become his franchise quarterback was Bo Nix. Now, after a season in which they made the playoffs led by a rookie, the coach took a shot at the Steelers’ player while praising the outstanding prospect from Oregon.

“We’re a lot closer than we were at this time a year ago. That was misery, sorrow, drudgery. Give me some other adjectives there. That was brutal. Let’s say that. I’m glad that Bo is with us and that it worked out the way it did. It’s all in front of him. I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need relative to having the success we’re used to having. I think we found it. We’re not looking backwards. We’re looking ahead.”

