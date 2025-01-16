Jerry Jones is officially searching for a new head coach for the Dallas Cowboys after not offering Mike McCarthy a contract extension. Undoubtedly, one of the top stories in the NFL.

The list of candidates grows as the days go by. Deion Sanders, Ben Johnson, Robert Saleh, Leslie Frazier, and Kliff Kingsbury are some of the names on the radar of the controversial owner.

However, there is an offensive mind who knows Dak Prescott better than anyone, and that could give him the edge to secure the job. After much uncertainty, a familiar face could be the chosen one to lead the team in the quest to win the Super Bowl.

Who could be the Cowboys next head coach?

Although Deion Sanders has gained a lot of momentum in recent days to become the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones has officially requested an interview with Kellen Moore, and that could change everything.

Moore has revamped the Eagles’ offense in his first year as offensive coordinator for Philadelphia after Mike McCarthy showed him the door in the early days of 2023, as he decided to take on that role with the Cowboys.

Who is Kellen Moore?

After his departure from the Cowboys, Kellen Moore spent a year as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers before receiving the opportunity in Philadelphia, where he has excelled by maximizing the potential of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

The key factor that could give him the edge over Deion Sanders in the race to become the Cowboys’ head coach is that, under Moore’s system, Dak Prescott experienced extraordinary growth, which led the team to give him the highest contract extension in NFL history.

Additionally, Kellen Moore is a highly respected figure by Jerry Jones, as he has completed almost his entire professional journey inside the building. He was in the quarterback room as player from 2015 to 2017, before starting a new chapter as the QBs coach and later as the offensive coordinator of the team.