Andy Reid‘s Kansas City Chiefs took care of business against the Houston Texans to remain alive in the 2025 NFL playoffs. The game didn’t lack in controversy though, with DeMeco Ryans and company complaining about the refereeing after the game.

Ryans claimed that the Texans weren’t just playing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, echoing the feeling of many Houston players, including quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back Joe Mixon.

Reid, however, avoided adding more fuel to the fire. The Chiefs head coach made a firm statement on Ryans and his team, praising the opponents to point out how much credit his players deserve for getting this win.

“Yeah, I’m proud of them for what they’ve done,” Reid said, via Sports Illustrated. “This isn’t an easy thing, that’s a good football team. DeMeco (Ryans) has done a phenomenal job with that team. I had him as a player, now I get to see him as a coach and he’s doing great things as a coach, so [I have] a ton of respect for him and what he’s done.“

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans after the AFC Divisional Playoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reid praises his Chiefs despite the Texans’ complaints

The refereeing at Arrowhead on Saturday left many in Houston frustrated, with Mixon delivering a strong message about the referees before Stroud echoed his teammate’s sentiment.

But far from addressing the opponent’s feelings or weighing in on the controversy about the refs, Reid showed nothing but respect for the Texans. Additionally, the coach let everyone know that he couldn’t be happier with the way his team played.

“That’s a good football team. Phenomenal defense that they’ve got. I’m proud of our guys for how they handled it. We knocked a little bit of the rust off, everybody stayed positive and with each other and that whole bit, and here we sit with a championship game. I mean, we’re humbled to be in that position and we appreciate that we’re right here at Arrowhead,” Reid said.

What’s next for Reid, Chiefs

Regardless of Ryans and the Texans’ complaints, the Chiefs will be in the AFC Championship Game for the seventh consecutive NFL season. Whether they’ll make the Super Bowl again remains to be seen.

Reid has already lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy three times with Kansas City, winning his last two rings in consecutive seasons. This time, he’s chasing an unprecedented three-peat in the Super Bowl era. But to punch a ticket to New Orleans, the Chiefs will have to beat the winner of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.