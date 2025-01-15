Angel Reese, Lexi Hull and more stars respond to Cameron Brink's latest update

Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink won’t be joining Unrivaled’s first season as she is still recovering from her ACL injury. However, the forward was present on the launch and media activities this past week, sharing moments with her Lunar Owls’ teammates. In that sense, she shared a new update on her life and health, and stars such as Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese and Indiana Fever’s Lexie Hull didn’t hesitate to show their support.

On an Instagram post from Jan. 13, Brink shared her gratitude with Unrivaled and her new teammates. “Unrivaled was kind enough to allow me to still join even though I’m still fresh in my ACL recovery. I spent the first 2 weeks with my amazing team, coaches, and trainers and I’m leaving feeling more healed and confident in my knee than ever,” she wrote.

The 23-year-old also revealed she was returning to Los Angeles, to continue her recovery. “I’m sad to be leaving due to work, continuing my rehab, and need to be in LA) but I will be back with my girls soon,” she said. “Ultimately, I’m so thankful I was able to be in that environment, as hard as it was to sit and watch from the sidelines. It’s a reminder everyday that I’m closer to getting back to what I love.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response, several WNBA stars popped up in the comments. “Love you sweet girl! can’t wait to see you again!!” Reese commented on Brink’s post, while Hull said: “We love you!!!!!” Of course, her Lunar Owl teammates also commented.

Advertisement

“Gonna miss you,” Allisha Gray, from Dallas Wings, wrote. While Seattle Storm player Nika Muhl also posted a one-word comment regarding Brink’s recovery, simply putting: “SOON.” Other WNBA players who commented on her post were DiJonai Carrington, Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier.

Advertisement

see also Former Chicago Sky player addresses rumors of leaving team because of Angel Reese

Brink revealed how is she doing

While Brink is expected to return at some point of the year, her recovery has been a slow process, as she had to underwent surgery in her ACL. During her time in Miami, where the first season of Unrivaled is going to take place, she told reporters:

Advertisement

“I’m not able to do a ton. I’m just really appreciative that I’m able to be here and that my teammates are super accepting of me and cheering me on from the sidelines. I haven’t been able to do a ton, but (I’m doing) more and more every day.”

Brink was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks as the second overall pick. During her first WNBA season, the forward was able to play 15 games, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Advertisement