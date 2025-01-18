Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce did it again. The two stars delivered another clutch performance to help the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Houston Texans 23-14 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In an impressive accomplishment, the Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship Game for the seventh consecutive year. Undoubtedly, Andy Reid has built one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

Now, Mahomes and Kelce are only two victories away from a third consecutive Super Bowl. However, the path will be very challenging as they face either the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs remain favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC. Ahead of the highly anticipated Championship Game in the conference, Patrick Mahomes issued a strong warning about the level Travis Kelce can achieve in the postseason.

“It’s real. Big time players make big time plays in big time games. That’s just how simple it is. He is one of those guys that doesn’t let the moment get bigger than what it is. He just goes out there and executes at a high level just like he does in the regular season. He just does that with a higher intensity. It’s Playoff Trav. He’s a leader. This is what he lives for. Playing in these moments. Having a chance to make big time plays. He does it in every single playoff game.”

