Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues strong warning about Travis Kelce after Chiefs win over Texans in playoffs

Following the Chiefs' commanding win over the Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes didn't hold back his praise for Travis Kelce.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce did it again. The two stars delivered another clutch performance to help the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Houston Texans 23-14 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In an impressive accomplishment, the Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship Game for the seventh consecutive year. Undoubtedly, Andy Reid has built one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

Now, Mahomes and Kelce are only two victories away from a third consecutive Super Bowl. However, the path will be very challenging as they face either the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs remain favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC. Ahead of the highly anticipated Championship Game in the conference, Patrick Mahomes issued a strong warning about the level Travis Kelce can achieve in the postseason.

“It’s real. Big time players make big time plays in big time games. That’s just how simple it is. He is one of those guys that doesn’t let the moment get bigger than what it is. He just goes out there and executes at a high level just like he does in the regular season. He just does that with a higher intensity. It’s Playoff Trav. He’s a leader. This is what he lives for. Playing in these moments. Having a chance to make big time plays. He does it in every single playoff game.”

Advertisement
Travis Kelce&#039;s net worth: How much fortune does the Kansas City Chiefs star have?

see also

Travis Kelce's net worth: How much fortune does the Kansas City Chiefs star have?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Michael Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen reveals an intriguing curiosity about the NBA star
NBA

Michael Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen reveals an intriguing curiosity about the NBA star

Bulls legend Michael Jordan reveals his pick for the greatest point guard in NBA history
NBA

Bulls legend Michael Jordan reveals his pick for the greatest point guard in NBA history

Report: Neymar's replacement at Al Hilal could be a Real Madrid superstar
Soccer

Report: Neymar's replacement at Al Hilal could be a Real Madrid superstar

Steelers have reportedly chosen starting quarterback for next season
NFL

Steelers have reportedly chosen starting quarterback for next season

Better Collective Logo