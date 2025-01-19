The Kansas City Chiefs continue their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl win on Andy Reid‘s watch. With their win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on Saturday, the two-time defending champs are just one victory away from playing the big game in New Orleans.

And while it’s hard for anyone in Kansas City to think about anything else than the upcoming AFC Championship Game to make another Super Bowl appearance, the team can’t avoid hearing important news about next season.

The Chiefs already know that a key member of the organization won’t be back for the 2025 NFL season, with assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi being hired by the Tennessee Titans to fill their GM vacancy.

Speaking to reporters after the win over the Texans, Reid addressed Borgonzi’s departure. The Chiefs coach made it clear that everyone at Arrowhead is happy for him, but from next season, they’ll see him as another rival.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers on November 24, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“My hat goes off to Borgo, going to Tennessee,” Reid said. “He’s now the enemy, but we’re glad he was able to get that job as the general manager there. He’s done a phenomenal job here for us and we love the guy, but he’s on another AFC team now.”

Chiefs GM Brett Veach reacts to Mike Borgonzi’s exit

While Borgonzi’s exit leaves a huge void in Kansas City, his departure is particularly impactful for general manager Brett Veach, who wishes nothing but the best for the person who served as his right-hand man for the last four years.

“First and foremost, congratulations to Mike, his wife Jill, and their kids on this well-deserved opportunity,” Veach said in a statement released by the Chiefs on social media. “Mike has an incredible football mind, he’s detailed in his work and he understands the ins and outs of the draft, free agency, building an NFL roster and managing the salary cap. Beyond the job, Mike is an outstanding father, husband, and a close friend. I am excited to see Mike get his chance to lead an organization. The Titans made an outstanding hire.”

Borgonzi’s time in Kansas City

Borgonzi spent 16 years in Kansas City and went on to play an important role behind the scenes for Reid and Veach’s success in the last few years. Hired to be the team’s college scouting administrator in 2009, he worked his way up to the front office.

After serving as manager of football operations in 2010, Borgonzi went on to work as the Chiefs’ pro personnel scout (2011-2012), assistant director of pro scouting (2013-2014), co-director of player personnel (2015-2016), director of player personnel (2017), and director of football operations (2018-2020) before his promotion to assistant GM in 2021. Now, he’ll be looking to use this experience to grow with another team.