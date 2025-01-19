Lions QB Jared Goff makes bold confession after tough loss to Jayden Daniels' Commanders

The Detroit Lions‘ dream of reaching the Super Bowl was immense. But even greater was the resistance put up by their opponent, the Washington Commanders. The extraordinary talent of Jayden Daniels proved too much for Jared Goff’s team, who couldn’t find an answer to his attacks and watched as their hopes of reaching the conference final slipped away.

The former Rams quarterback didn’t have his best night, precisely when his team needed him most. Multiple interceptions, along with some poor decisions, meant that Jared Goff was unable to lead his team to a better performance at Ford Field.

After the game, when asked by the press about his feelings following the loss to the Commanders, the QB couldn’t hide his disappointment after his team’s elimination: “Yeah, not really. Unfortunate – obviously, sucks. Worst part of this job and you hate it when you feel like you let guys down and you want to win these type of games at home and yeah – it’s hard to answer that right now, I’m sorry. Just hard to put in words.”

Additionally, Goff was clear about where he could have improved his play during the game against Washington: “I wish I played a little bit better, wish I could have taken care of the ball a little bit better. Obviously, the pick-6 is really the one I’d really like back – that was just a poor decision by me. The other ones were just sometimes part of the game, but yeah it’s on me. I got to take care of it better and certainly would have given ourselves a better chance to win had I done that.”

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass for a touchdown as he is hit during the second quarter Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The team’s loss, 45-31 to the Commanders, marked the end of Dan Campbell’s Lions’ journey in the NFL this season, leaving their Super Bowl dreams unfulfilled.

Goff thanked his teammates and the fans for their support

Amid the disappointment of not being able to achieve the goal set at the start of the season, Jared Goff made sure to acknowledge the support he received, not only from his teammates but also from the Lions fans throughout the season.

“Yeah, a ton, those guys are my guys, and I love them and I would do anything for them, and I appreciate them. Yeah, but I know we’re all disappointed,” the QB said to the press about his teammates.

Finally, he expressed his gratitude towards the fans: “Yeah, they’re going to be disappointed, as are we. I appreciate them standing behind us all year and they should feel disappointed as much as we are.”

