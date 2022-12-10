Harry Kane had a golden opportunity to equalize the game against France in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals with a penalty. However, he missed the shot and now England is out of the tournament. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

England had a golden opportunity to equalize against France during the second half of their 2022 World Cup quarter final match. However, Harry Kane, who had already scored from the penalty point, missed the second penalty awarded to The Three Lions.

France scored first thanks to an incredible shot by Aurelien Tchouameni. Then, Kane made it 1-1 from the penalty spot before Olivier Giroud made the second for the current champions. England found another penalty in the second half, but this time their captain sent the ball to the clouds.

Kane is now the highest goalscorer for The Three Lions, with 53 goals. However, his glory didn’t last much after failing the second penalty. Fans, of course, showed their disappointment on social media. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Kane misses penalty, referee Sampaio is slammed by fans: Funniest memes and reactions

Besides Kane’s unfortunate miss, fans were also bummed by referee Wilton Sampaio, who didn’t award many fouls for England. Fans were so angry that someone even edited his Wikipedia page. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:











