MLB News: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez reveals a remarkable truth about his bond with Shohei Ohtani

Last MLB season, Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani were more than just standout teammates for the Los Angeles Dodgers—they formed an unexpected bond that transcended the game. From jubilant celebrations in the dugout to shared dances, the duo became a source of mutual support both on and off the field.

Despite their vastly different backgrounds and nationalities, their connection blossomed. Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese global superstar, found a reliable teammate in Hernandez, while the Dominican slugger discovered an unexpected friend in a new and unfamiliar city.

Hernandez shared insights into their friendship during an interview with Grandes en los Deportes. “When we played against each other, for some reason, he always greeted me,” Hernandez said via Dodgers Nation. “Since I arrived at training camp, he always greeted me. At that time, we felt a little more alone and found refuge in each other.”

Hernandez’s Contract Negotiations: Structure Over Salary

Re-signing Hernandez was no simple process for the Dodgers. According to the player, the negotiations were not centered on money but rather on the finer details of the contract.

“It was more a matter of how the contract was going to be structured,” Hernandez explained via Dodgers Nation. “I’ve always said money is not the most important thing for me—I was simply waiting for them to structure the deal in a way that worked for me.”

This statement sheds light on the emphasis placed on contract details such as exit clauses, performance incentives, and long-term security over the total monetary value. Ultimately, both sides found common ground, securing Hernandez’s future in Los Angeles while preserving his close-knit partnership with Ohtani.

A Bright Future for the Dodgers, Hernandez, and Ohtani

With Hernandez re-signed and Ohtani committed to the Dodgers for the long haul, fans have every reason to be excited about the duo’s prospects. As they gear up for the 2025 MLB season, the friendship and chemistry between Hernandez and Ohtani could serve as a foundation for another thrilling chapter in Dodgers history.