Millions of fans of all national teams have been present in Qatar over the last month to show their support for the teams and many of them have been Argentinian. Here, check out the celebrations in the host country of the World Cup.

Argentina is celebrating! The Albiceleste national team led by Lionel Scaloni was crowned champion and lifted the cup as the new winner of the World Cup. The team led by Lionel Messi was victorious against France, after a tense match that ended in penalties.

There were several revelations during Argentina's matches, such as Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez, some of the youngest members of the national team. Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez won the best goalkeeper award, while Messi won the best player award, as expected.

There was no shortage of controversy in the duel against Kylian Mbappé's team, such as the penalty charged by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak. La Pulga ended up scoring his seventh goal in the tournament and becoming the Argentine who has scored the most goals in all qualifying matches.

What were the celebrations for Argentina's victory in Qatar?