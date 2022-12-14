Model and influencer Ivana Knoll has stolen the show in Qatar. The former Miss Croatia, however, shared an emotional post after her country's defeat against Argentina but without forgetting Brazil.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is almost coming to an end, and Croatia have lost the chance to get into the final after being defeated 3-0 by Argentina. However, model and influencer Ivana Knoll is keeping her head high and expressed her feelings after the loss… Which includes more jokes on Brazil.

Croatia wanted to repeat the feat of Russia 2018, when they became finalists. However, La Albiceleste, with a superb Lionel Messi and an incredible performance from Julian Alvarez, was too much for Luka Modric’s team.

Knoll has been supporting her country since the beginning of the tournament, drawing attention thanks to her looks and, even, being the source of some controversy regarding the conservative way of seeing women in Qatar. Check out what she said after yesterday’s defeat.

Ivana Knoll doesn’t forget Brazil even after losing against Argentina

“How I feel after yesterday? To be honest, very disappointed and sad…” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories. While she was clearly sad, she didn't miss the opportunity to leave a cheeky message: “But then I say to myself: can you imagine how Brazil is doing right now, we kicked them out and Argentina is in the finals."

She added: “remember, there is always someone who is in more pain than you.”Knoll also shared an emotional post, expressing her gratitude for her national team but also taking a jab at referee Daniele Orsato, who conceded a controversial penalty for the first goal of Argentina.

“Sometimes we play amazing, sometimes not so well, sometimes in the semi-finals we have a bad referee like yesterday who gave a penalty for nothing and lost the chance to get the trophy,” she wrote, before adding that she is proud to “be a Croatian forever and ever!”