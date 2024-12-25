This NFL season could witness an unprecedented event in history: a single team winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy consecutively for three times. Andy Reid‘s Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes continue to move forward with the goal of achieving it. The QB is displaying outstanding talent, and this is why a former Super Bowl champion spoke out about it.

Drew Brees is undoubtedly one of the best players at his position in recent times, and he is definitely an authority to comment on the current situation of his peers. Mahomes may be having his best moment, and this is why the former New Orleans Saints player made it clear what makes him so special for his team.

In a recent interview with Clutchpoints.com, Brees showered praise on the Chiefs’ player, stating that he has practically everything needed to achieve a historic feat, such as becoming three-time champions in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He is extremely smart, he is very capable. He can make every throw. He’s got ultimate confidence,” Brees said. “He’s wise though, he takes care of the ball. He knows situations, he knows how to play the game. He knows how to manipulate the game.”

Advertisement

“He’s very decisive, he knows where he wants to go with the ball and knows how to get it there,” Brees continued. “He’s extremely clutch. When you need a play, he’s going to make it. All those qualities end up winning you a lot of football games.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs sign former Aaron Rodgers weapon with the Packers to help Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes clarifies his status regarding the injury

In Week 15 of the season, Patrick Mahomes raised all alarms after leaving the game against the Cleveland Browns due to a high-ankle sprain. Incredibly, the quarterback managed to recover in record time and was available for the victory against the Texans.

Advertisement

Regarding his current health status, the Chiefs QB told the media that he feels more comfortable with his injury and is slowly recovering to be in the best shape for the final stretch of the season.

“I think I’ll be in a better place ankle-wise,” Mahomes said. “I mean, obviously the body’s going to be sore with the short week and everything like that, but I think the ankle should be in a better place. Obviously, we’ll see at practice today. As far as how I felt after this game compared to the one before, I’m definitely in a lot better place.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The current situation of Chris Jones

Unfortunately for Andy Reid and his staff, injuries have been a constant this season. Despite this, the team managed to bounce back and move forward with ease. During the last game against the Texans, DT Chris Jones injured his calf, making him doubtful for what’s ahead.

Advertisement

That’s how NFL insider Adam Schefter reported it, through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Chiefs DT Chris Jones is unlikely to play today vs. Pittsburgh due to his calf injury, per league sources. Jones hurt his calf Saturday vs. the Texans, and a short week leading up to the Christmas Day game makes it challenging heading into pre-game warmups.”