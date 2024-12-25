The Miami Dolphins‘ chances of making the 2025 NFL playoffs are slim, but the team continues to make moves. Their latest transaction sees a former Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs return to South Florida.

On Tuesday, the Fins announced that they’ve signed defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the practice squad, releasing tight end Hayden Rucci from the scout team in a corresponding move.

Farrell, 26, initially joined Miami’s practice squad in September after being released by the Chiefs in August. The LSU product went on to record two tackles in seven appearances on the Dolphins uniform in the 2024 NFL season.

Farrell was even activated to the 53-man roster on November 11, but the Fins waived him on Saturday, Dec. 21, to make room for Cameron Goode, who was cleared from the PUP list.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Neil Farrell (92) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Farrell’s Super Bowl experience with Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs

Apart from bringing depth, Farrell provides the Dolphins with interesting playoff experience from his time with Reid’s Chiefs, who traded a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to get him from the Las Vegas Raiders in August 2023.

Farrell saw action with Mahomes‘ team, making three regular season appearances before playing in two playoff games last year. On top of that, the former fourth-round pick played 16 snaps in Super Bowl LVIII, contributing to the Chiefs’ title with a tackle and 1 pass defended.

What the Dolphins need to make the 2025 NFL playoffs

The Dolphins could certainly use that kind of help to try and make a deep postseason run, but Mike McDaniel’s men are not even sure if they’ll make the 2025 NFL playoffs. It doesn’t look easy, but the chances of earning a Wild Card spot still exist.

First of all, Miami has to win both of its final games of the regular season. Then, the Fins would also need the Indianapolis Colts to lose at least one of their next two games. In addition, the Denver Broncos or the Los Angeles Chargers must lose both of their upcoming games.

