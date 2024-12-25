Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Dolphins re-sign former Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

With the 2024 NFL regular season reaching the finish line, the Miami Dolphins are bringing back a player who celebrated Super Bowl LVIII with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with the media after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with the media after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Martín O’donnell

The Miami Dolphins‘ chances of making the 2025 NFL playoffs are slim, but the team continues to make moves. Their latest transaction sees a former Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid and Patrick MahomesKansas City Chiefs return to South Florida.

On Tuesday, the Fins announced that they’ve signed defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the practice squad, releasing tight end Hayden Rucci from the scout team in a corresponding move.

Farrell, 26, initially joined Miami’s practice squad in September after being released by the Chiefs in August. The LSU product went on to record two tackles in seven appearances on the Dolphins uniform in the 2024 NFL season.

Advertisement

Farrell was even activated to the 53-man roster on November 11, but the Fins waived him on Saturday, Dec. 21, to make room for Cameron Goode, who was cleared from the PUP list.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Neil Farrell (92) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Neil Farrell (92) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Advertisement

Farrell’s Super Bowl experience with Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs

Apart from bringing depth, Farrell provides the Dolphins with interesting playoff experience from his time with Reid’s Chiefs, who traded a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to get him from the Las Vegas Raiders in August 2023.

NFL News: Andy Reid&#039;s Chiefs sign former Aaron Rodgers weapon with the Packers to help Patrick Mahomes

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs sign former Aaron Rodgers weapon with the Packers to help Patrick Mahomes

Farrell saw action with Mahomes‘ team, making three regular season appearances before playing in two playoff games last year. On top of that, the former fourth-round pick played 16 snaps in Super Bowl LVIII, contributing to the Chiefs’ title with a tackle and 1 pass defended.

Advertisement

What the Dolphins need to make the 2025 NFL playoffs

The Dolphins could certainly use that kind of help to try and make a deep postseason run, but Mike McDaniel’s men are not even sure if they’ll make the 2025 NFL playoffs. It doesn’t look easy, but the chances of earning a Wild Card spot still exist.

First of all, Miami has to win both of its final games of the regular season. Then, the Fins would also need the Indianapolis Colts to lose at least one of their next two games. In addition, the Denver Broncos or the Los Angeles Chargers must lose both of their upcoming games.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

ALSO READ

NFL News: Super Bowl champion wants to coach Caleb Williams, Bears in 2025
NFL

NFL News: Super Bowl champion wants to coach Caleb Williams, Bears in 2025

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game
NBA

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Bills reunite Josh Allen, Sean McDermott with familiar face
NFL

Bills reunite Josh Allen, Sean McDermott with familiar face

Where to watch Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Better Collective Logo