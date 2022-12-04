France’s defender Jules Kounde appeared on the pitch to play against Poland with a necklace on, which is against the rules. Check out the funniest memes and reactions of the situation.

France’s center-back Jules Kounde appeared on the pitch to play against Poland for the Round of 16 of Qatar 2022 with a necklace on. The 24-year-old was wearing a gold chain, even as that is prohibited by FIFA. However, fans took notice and were joking on social media.

According to FIFA’s rules, all items of jewelry are forbidden on the pitch. All players are supposed to be inspected before the start of the match, but it’s unclear if the officials actually did that or just expected the players to follow the rules.

He almost got away with it, but while he was going to put the ball in play in a throw-in, a trainer removed it before the end of the first-half, and France’s first goal by Olivier Giroud.

Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions of the situation.

Jules Kounde plays wearing a necklace: Funniest memes and reactions

If the Barcelona defender wouldn’t have taken his necklace, he could have been cautioned. However, thankfully for France, he did comply and didn’t receive any sanction. Check out the funniest memes and reactions: