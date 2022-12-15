The final that will feature Argentina and France is getting closer. Lionel Messi is trying to take his first title in the World Cup, although he already has other championships. Find out what are the trophies he has with the Argentinians.

The attention of most across the globe will point towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. In there, Argentina will play against France for the title after a journey that started four weeks ago. Lionel Messi is after his first ever championship in this tournament, but the leader of the team had other trophies playing for the Argentinians in the past.

This has been a good one for him individually. He was an irreplaceable piece in the lineup and a reason why they got so far. Messi scored vs Saudi Arabia and Mexico in the first round, although he continued improving even more after that.

In the round of 16 he scored the first goal in the 2-1 over Australia, and he also opened the score vs the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and Croatia in the semifinals. He has five goals, but he wants more. Check out what were his celebrations with Argentina.

What titles has Lionel Messi won with Argentina?

His career for Argentina can’t be compared with the one at Barcelona when it refers to the championships he got. It took him a lot of time to take his first one at the senior level in the Copa America played in 2021 in Brazil, where they beat the hosts 1-0 to get the trophy.

That was followed by a match vs Italy at Wembley. The new tournament called Finalissima had the South American champions facing the Europeans in a one-game showdown. After a 3-0 win he got his second one.

Those are the trophies he has at this type of competitions. Although he had other titles when he was playing for the youth team. Messi was the main player in the 2005 U20 World Cup scoring twice in the last match, and he was also a relevant star in the Olympic Games they won in 2008.

List of Championships won with Argentina

U20 World Cup (2005)

Olympic Games (2008)

Copa America (2021)

Finalissima (2022)