Uruguay were left very frustrated by the officials' decisions during the Qatar 2022 group stage. Luis Suarez and Diego Godin, for instance, had an explosive rant against the governing body.

Uruguay's trip at Qatar 2022 ended sooner than expected. Even though La Celeste beat Ghana in the group stage finale, a dramatic win of South Korea left La Celeste out of the FIFA World Cup.

However, the Uruguayan team felt the referees had a strong impact in its elimination. After the final whistle against Ghana, many players were seen arguing with the referees. In fact, Jose Maria Gimenez could face a lengthy suspension because of his post-game reaction.

But even with a cooler head, many of them were still mad at the officials. Luis Suarez and Diego Godin later took a huge shot at the governing body, claiming the refereeing played a huge part in their group stage exit.

Luis Suarez, Diego Godin call out FIFA and World Cup refereeing

Both Suarez and Godin complained about penalties that weren't given to Uruguay, which could have changed their fate at Qatar 2022. The veteran striker, however, also said FIFA didn't let him see his family.

"I saw a France player with his children on the substitute bench," Suarez told TeleDoce, via Sport Bible. "So why always [is it a problem] against Uruguay? It seems that we have to have another power at the media level to have access and to allow my children to come down for a second to greet me, but hey, that’s FIFA.

"I see a penalty for Cavani because he is cut off by the defender and he puts his body in front of him," Suarez added. "Darwin’s is very clear too. They are not excuses, but incredible penalties are being awarded in this World Cup. And there is the committee of referees and FIFA, and they have to try to explain themselves better, at least."

Godin also emphasized on the penalties Uruguay weren't awarded. "Everyone saw it, they were penalties," Godin said. "No matter how much we complain, we're not going to change the result. But it hurts to see them changing the criteria against us.

"We have suffered a lot from FIFA and referees at World Cups. It's strange that in such a crucial game, with so much at stake, they didn't select renowned referees, with international experience and prepared for difficult moments in which difficult decisions have to be made."

As much as it hurts, Uruguay will have to turn the page soon to come back stronger next time.