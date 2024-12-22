Teoscar Hernandez, the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby champion, is at the center of contract discussions with the Los Angeles Dodgers after entering free agency this offseason. While the possibility of Hernandez signing with the Dodgers remains on the table, the front office is reportedly exploring alternatives, aware that the player might pursue other opportunities. According to multiple reports, the Dodgers have identified three potential replacements should Hernandez opt to sign elsewhere.

Hernandez played a pivotal role in head coach Dave Roberts’ strategy during the Dodgers’ championship-winning season. His contributions have made him a fan favorite, leaving supporters anxiously awaiting news on whether he’ll return for the 2025 MLB season—or suit up for a rival franchise.

With uncertainty surrounding Hernandez’s future, Dodgers fans are already speculating about potential replacements. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the organization is actively working on contingency plans. On Saturday, Rosenthal reported on his X account: “Dodgers exploring right-handed hitting alternatives beyond free agent Teoscar Hernandez.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hernandez’s desire to compete for another title could lead him to consider options outside of Los Angeles. While his impact on the team is undeniable, the Dodgers appear prepared to pivot should negotiations with the slugger fall through.

Teoscar Hernandez 37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a ball into the stands during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeats Giants, 5-2.

Advertisement

Who could fill Hernández’s void for the Dodgers?

As the Los Angeles Dodgers navigate uncertainty surrounding Teoscar Hernández and the reported contract negotiations, several potential replacements have emerged as intriguing options. Luis Robert Jr., Seiya Suzuki, and Ha-Seong Kim are among the players the Dodgers could target if talks with Hernandez fall through. Let’s take a closer look at these candidates and what they could bring to the team.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Dodgers eye power-hitting slugger as intriguing Teoscar Hernández backup plan

Luis Robert Jr.: The center fielder for the Chicago White Sox has already built an impressive résumé, earning an All-Star selection, a Gold Glove Award, and a Silver Slugger. His elite defensive skills and offensive production would make him a valuable addition to the Dodgers’ roster.

The center fielder for the Chicago White Sox has already built an impressive résumé, earning an All-Star selection, a Gold Glove Award, and a Silver Slugger. His elite defensive skills and offensive production would make him a valuable addition to the Dodgers’ roster. Seiya Suzuki: The 30-year-old right fielder from the Chicago Cubs is coming off his best season in MLB. He hit 21 home runs, recorded 145 hits, and scored 74 runs in 512 at-bats. Suzuki’s consistency at the plate and versatility in the outfield make him a strong contender.

The 30-year-old right fielder from the Chicago Cubs is coming off his best season in MLB. He hit 21 home runs, recorded 145 hits, and scored 74 runs in 512 at-bats. Suzuki’s consistency at the plate and versatility in the outfield make him a strong contender. Ha-Seong Kim: A steady presence for the San Diego Padres over the past four years, Kim offers defensive versatility and solid production. Though he hit just 11 home runs in 403 at-bats last season, his ability to play multiple infield positions could fill key gaps for the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Hernandez’s options for the next season

If negotiations with the Dodgers falter, the Red Sox could emerge as a compelling destination for Hernandez. His track record at Fenway Park speaks volumes, showcasing his ability to excel in the iconic venue.

Over 45 games, he has delivered a .282 batting average, a .344 on-base percentage, and an impressive .606 slugging percentage, metrics that have undoubtedly caught the attention of team executives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the Dodgers and Red Sox, several other teams, including the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Kansas City Royals, have reportedly expressed interest in the MLB World Series champion.