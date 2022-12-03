Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Gabriel Batistuta are among Argentina's all-time top scorers at FIFA World Cups. Check out here which of these legends leads the list.

Lionel Messi is living up to the expectations at Qatar 2022. Having scored in Argentina's debut against Saudi Arabia, the PSG star continued to deliver when his team needed him the most at this FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste were racing against the clock against Mexico, until Leo scored a stunner that helped them secure a crucial win. Argentina were once again struggling to find the net against Australia in the Round of 16, but Messi broke the deadlock to score for the first time at the World Cup knockout stages.

With Messi's goalscoring production increasing in Qatar, many wonder where does he stand in Argentina's list of World Cup scorers. While he surpassed Diego Maradona, Leo is still behind Gabriel Batistuta.

Messi overtakes Maradona, still behind Batistuta in World Cup goals for Argentina

With his beautiful finish against Australia, Messi reached nine World Cup goals with Argentina. However, La Albiceleste's all-time top scorer at World Cups continues to be Gabriel Batistuta, who scored on 10 occasions.

Gabriel Batistuta: 10 goals

Lionel Messi: 9 goals

Diego Maradona: 8 goals

Messi, 35, is only one goal away from tying the record. Will he overtake Batistuta this year? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

