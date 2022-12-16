Even though Lionel Messi is having performances of a lifetime, many French names believe he's just another player. Read here to find out the explosive statements prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The soccer legend has already five goals in the tournament and scored so far in every knockout stage. The Round of 16 against Australia, the quarterfinals facing the Netherlands and his superb performance to beat Croatia in the semifinals.

At 35-years old, Messi is trying to lead Argentina to their third World Cup trophy. He already admitted that this is his last chance to do it. In 2021, the superstar finally gave his country an international title with the victory at Brazil in the Copa America. However, this is totally different and he is living up to the expectations.

In a very surprising turn of events, many players from France don't seem threatened at all by the greatness of Messi. On the contrary, the French squad are sending very strong comments against him. Continue reading to find out who is challenging Lionel Messi and how could this impact the final.

France challenge Messi before the World Cup final

According to many reports, the first player who took a shot at Lionel Messi was Theo Hernandez after France defeated Morocco in the semifinals. The AC Milan defender is replacing his brother Lucas who suffered a knee injury. "Messi doesn't scare us" were the words of Theo in an interview with the Italian TV channel, RAI Sport.

Then, in a press conference before the final, Randal Kolo Muani said Lionel Messi is just another player for him. Nothing great, nothing legendary. Just someone else. "I already played against him when I was at FC Nantes and my life didn't change. The final is magical. All the world will be watching."

If this is a competitive attitude or sort of a lack of respect, everything will be determined next Sunday when Argentina clashes with France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

