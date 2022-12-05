The round of 16 of Qatar 2022 will have this very interesting duel between Morocco and Spain. Here we will tell you everything about the head-to-head of these two teams.

The round of 16 will have a more than interesting game when they face one of the revelations of the World Cup, Morocco, against the always difficult team of Spain. Here you will be able to learn everything about the head-to-head between the two nations. Remember that this match can be seen in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

Morocco were one of the big surprises of the group stage. Despite sharing the zone with two very difficult rivals like Croatia and Belgium, they had a really excellent performance to finish as group leaders with 7 points. Now they seek to give a new surprise by beating a candidate.

Spain suffered much more than expected to advance to the round of 16. They started with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica and then drew 1-1 with Germany. However, the Japanese surprised them and beat them 2-1. But the German victory allowed them to access the next phase, where they hope not to suffer surprises again.

Morocco and Spain head-to-head

Throughout history, these two teams have met 3 times, Spain being the dominators since they won twice (both in 1961, for the qualification playoffs to Chile 1962), and the third game was a draw 2 -2 in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

