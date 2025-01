Andre Agassi chooses the best among Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic: 'You just can't argue'

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have left an indelible mark on tennis history, with many considering them the greatest players of all time. Adding to this debate is Novak Djokovic, who continues to dominate the sport and chase more titles. Opinions are divided when determining who truly ranks as number one among the three, but Andre Agassi leaves no room for doubt.

The 54-year-old American, himself one of the all-time greats, was unequivocal in his choice. While enjoying the Australian Open, Andre Agassi spoke with The Australian and declared that Djokovic surpasses both the Spaniard and the Swiss.

“There are so many ways to look at it, but when you look at it on paper, you just can’t argue with what he’s accomplished,“ said the Las Vegas native. He continued: “The amount that he’s won, the head-to-heads, the Masters (titles), the year-end number ones, the weeks at number one… all those stats.”

In the same interview, Agassi provided more context for his praise of Novak Djokovic: “He’s won more Australian Opens than I’ve won Grand Slams, for God’s sake… what can you do but laugh? I don’t know what to say about that.”

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Vit Kopriva of Czechia in his Gentlemen’s Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

He added: “Roger brought elegance, class, and his unique style to the sport. Then Nadal brought the intensity and the ballistic nature with which he approached the game… all of these guys have elevated tennis. But on paper, I don’t think you can argue with what Novak has done.“

Novak Djokovic’s titles

Since beginning his professional career, Novak Djokovic has amassed an incredible 99 titles, making him one of the most decorated players in tennis history.

2024 (1)

Olympic Gold (Outdoor/Clay)

2023 (7)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

Adelaide 1 (Outdoor/Hard)

Roland Garros (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati (Outdoor/Hard)

US Open (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Finals (Indoor/Hard)

2022 (5)

Nitto ATP Finals (Indoor/Hard)

Astana (Indoor/Hard)

Tel Aviv (Indoor/Hard)

Wimbledon (Outdoor/Grass)

ATP Masters 1000 Rome (Outdoor/Clay)

2021 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris (Indoor/Hard)

Wimbledon (Outdoor/Grass)

Roland Garros (Outdoor/Clay)

Belgrade 2 (Outdoor/Clay)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

2020 (4)

ATP Masters 1000 Rome (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati (Outdoor/Hard)

Dubai (Outdoor/Hard)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

2019 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris (Indoor/Hard)

Tokyo (Outdoor/Hard)

Wimbledon (Outdoor/Grass)

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid (Outdoor/Clay)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

2018 (4)

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai (Outdoor/Hard)

US Open (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati (Outdoor/Hard)

Wimbledon (Outdoor/Grass)

2017 (2)

Eastbourne (Outdoor/Grass)

Doha (Outdoor/Hard)

2016 (7)

ATP Masters 1000 Canada (Outdoor/Hard)

Roland Garros (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Miami (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Outdoor/Hard)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

Doha (Outdoor/Hard)

2015 (11)

ATP Finals (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai (Outdoor/Hard)

Beijing (Outdoor/Hard)

US Open (Outdoor/Hard)

Wimbledon (Outdoor/Grass)

ATP Masters 1000 Rome (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Miami (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Outdoor/Hard)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

2014 (7)

ATP Finals (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris (Indoor/Hard)

Beijing (Outdoor/Hard)

Wimbledon (Outdoor/Grass)

ATP Masters 1000 Rome (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Miami (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Outdoor/Hard)

2013 (7)

ATP Finals (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai (Outdoor/Hard)

Beijing (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Outdoor/Clay)

Dubai (Outdoor/Hard)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

2012 (6)

ATP Finals (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai (Outdoor/Hard)

Beijing (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Canada (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Miami (Outdoor/Hard)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

2011 (10)

US Open (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Canada (Outdoor/Hard)

Wimbledon (Outdoor/Grass)

ATP Masters 1000 Rome (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid (Outdoor/Clay)

Belgrade (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Miami (Outdoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Outdoor/Hard)

Dubai (Outdoor/Hard)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

2010 (2)

Beijing (Outdoor/Hard)

Dubai (Outdoor/Hard)

2009 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris (Indoor/Hard)

Basel (Indoor/Hard)

Beijing (Outdoor/Hard)

Belgrade (Outdoor/Clay)

Dubai (Outdoor/Hard)

2008 (4)

Tennis Masters Cup (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Rome (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Outdoor/Hard)

Australian Open (Outdoor/Hard)

2007 (5)

Vienna (Indoor/Hard)

ATP Masters 1000 Canada (Outdoor/Hard)

Estoril (Outdoor/Clay)

ATP Masters 1000 Miami (Outdoor/Hard)

Adelaide (Outdoor/Hard)

2006 (2)