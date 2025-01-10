Trending topics:
In a shocking twist, Russell Wilson's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers hangs in the balance as the team faces off against the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The long-term future of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be at stake when they face the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. It will be the last chance for Russell Wilson to prove that he is the franchise quarterback that was expected.

It’s important to remember that Justin Fields was doing a great job with the Steelers before, surprisingly, Tomlin named Wilson as the starter, even though they had a 4-2 record.

Now, although winning the Super Bowl is the priority, Russell Wilson is also fighting for one last big contract extension. However, in the event of a failure, the veteran would be in trouble.

Who will be starting QB for Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in the playoffs, but a loss against the Ravens would mean his departure from the team, according to a shocking report by Dan Graziano.

“Oh, it’s a fact. I mean, look, there’s nothing really compelling for them to bring him back. He’s on a one-year minimum salary deal. There was never any commitment beyond this year and if what happens at the end is they fall apart because he started playing poorly, then they’ll just go find whatever next year’s Russell Wilson type solution is. I think he’s a guy they liked, but I don’t think there is any sure thing to be back there at all especially if they’re one and done in the playoffs.”

