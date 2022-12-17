Qatar 2022 is coming to an end and the fans are already beginning to think about what the 2026 edition will be. Here we will tell you in which country (or countries) the next edition will take place.

With practically nothing to go until the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022, fans are already beginning to prepare for what will be the next edition in 2026, which promises to be very exciting as it was in Qatar. But in which country (or countries) will this new World Cup take place? Here we will tell you.

There was much speculation that the frequency of the World Cups would be changed, a proposal made by the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, but with little acceptance by the fans, but especially by UEFA and Conmebol, the two most important continental soccer organizations in the world.

Although the discussion continues, it seems that this will not change. What is sure will change is the current format, since from 2026 there will be 48 participants. It is still under discussion what this new format will be like, but it will surely be announced in the coming months.

Where the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held?

In general, throughout history, the organizing country has been 1. The only example where this did not happen was in Korea-Japan 2002, where the organizers were 2 countries. However, for the first time in history there will be 3 countries that will jointly organize the World Cup. These will be Mexico, the United States and Canada.

