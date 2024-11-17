MMA News: Henry Cejudo delivers bold message to Jon Jones after UFC 309 TKO victory over Miocic

Among the many fighters and celebrities who congratulated Jon Jones after his UFC 309 win was Henry Cejudo, who sent a clear and powerful message not only to Jones but to the entire MMA community.

Jon Jones secured a dominant victory over Stipe Miocic in just three rounds during their highly anticipated showdown at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, successfully defending his heavyweight title. Following his TKO win, Jones received plenty of congratulations, but one of the most emphatic messages came from Henry Cejudo.

On his personal X account (formerly Twitter), Henry Cejudo hailed Jones as the greatest fighter of all time. Cejudo, who closely followed the fight from the beginning, even predicted before the event that Jones would win by knockout against Miocic.

Reactions to Cejudo’s statement were mixed. His post garnered over 65,000 views and 2,800 likes, with some fans questioning the level of Miocic as a competitor, given that the 42-year-old fighter was coming off two consecutive losses. However, many others supported Cejudo’s assessment.

It’s worth noting that at UFC 309, Jones was defending his UFC Heavyweight Championship. With this latest victory, he set a record for the most successful title defenses in UFC history, with a total of 12. Jones first defended a championship back in 2011 against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Robert Griffin III and Shannon Sharpe Weigh In

Robert Griffin III also took to his X account to praise Jon Jones, echoing Cejudo’s sentiments that Jones is the greatest of all time. Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe joined the conversation, declaring Jones as the best pound-for-pound fighter in UFC history.

What Is Jon Jones’ Current Record?

After defeating Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones now holds an MMA record of 28-1. Since 2020, Jones has only fought three times. Before UFC 309, he secured a victory at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut, where he won the championship.