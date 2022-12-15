One may argue that the World Cup trophy is the most famous and sought-after trophy in all of the sports. Here, find out its name, weight, height, and worth.

One of the most prestigious trophies in men's sports is the World Cup Trophy. It's the one piece of equipment that every kid in a video game fantasizes about having one day. As the tournament is only held once every four years, only a select few have ever been able to hoist this trophy.

Many people think that lifting the World Cup trophy is the pinnacle of a player's career and that it is more desirable than winning domestic or UEFA accolades. Though neither the participants nor the winner country get to keep the prize.

The original prize has been replaced with a cheaper bronze (gold-plated) duplicate/replica due to security concerns, albeit this is not how things have always worked. When a team wins the World Cup, their names are added to a plaque that is permanently affixed to the trophy's base.

What's the name of the World Cup Trophy?

There have been two trophies used since 1930 when the World Cup was first played for. From 1930 through 1970, the "Jules Rimet Trophy" was used, however beginning in 1974, the FIFA World Cup Trophy has been shown. It was constructed of gold-plated sterling silver and lapis lazuli and was initially titled the Victory Trophy before being renamed in honor of FIFA president Jules Rimet.

The Greek goddess Nike, associated with triumph, was represented. After Brazil took home the trophy for good in 1970, it was decided to make a new one. Unfortunately, the original Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen in 1983 and has never been found. In 1974, the "FIFA World Cup Trophy" was unveiled as the replacement for the original trophy.

How heavy is the World Cup trophy?

The current FIFA World Cup trophy is not only larger and taller than its forerunner but also heavier. The Jules Rimet version weighed 3.8 kilograms (8.4 pounds), but the new one is much heavier at 6.2 kilograms (13.6 pounds). However, its weight has been a point of contention ever since it was commissioned, with admirers debating whether or not it is hollow.

What is the size of the World Cup trophy?

The Jules Rimet Trophy was upgraded in size and appearance in the mid-1970s when it was replaced with a new piece of silverware. The first Jules Rimet Trophy was 35 centimeters (13.7 inches) tall and 13 centimeters (5.1 inches) in diameter; the current version is 36.8 centimeters (14.5 inches) tall and 13 centimeters (5.1 inches) broad.

How much is the World Cup trophy worth?

The worth of the World Cup trophy is more than any other sports prize in the world. Taking into account prices in December 2022, the gold in the trophy is worth a cool $250,000 (£204,00). The trophy is worth around $16 million (£20 million), according to industry experts. This sum well exceeds the market value of the Stanley Cup ($23,000), the UEFA Champions League Trophy ($10,000), and the MLB World Series ($18,600).