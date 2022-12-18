Bangladesh has been one of the countries that has been loyal to Lionel Messi's team and has celebrated every victory as if it were their own. Now that Argentina has won the World Cup, check out how the citizens of the South Asian country have celebrated.

After more than 10 years without Argentina winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi and his team have gone to great lengths to reverse that result. Bangladesh has shown on more than one occasion that it celebrates the Albiceleste's victories as if they were its own and the streets have filled with citizens ready to celebrate the new world champion.

Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Angel Di Maria were once again some of the highlights of the match against France and the tension was high throughout the entire match. Many celebrities and figures of the sports world have been present at the long-awaited duel of titans that took place on Sunday afternoon.

The fanaticism of Bangladeshi citizens has been one of the many surprises of the most awaited event of the year and after the victory, Sadia Faizunnesa, the ambassador for Latin America, assured that she would love for La Pulga to be present there. "We are going to try to do it, we want to do a match in Bangladesh. Messi is very popular, we love Argentines for soccer, so it would be an honor to have him in our country", she said.

How did Bangladesh celebrate Argentina's victory over France?