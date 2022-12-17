One of Croatia or Morocco will finish in third place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, find out how much prize money the winner of the third-place game will earn.

The day before the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final, Croatia and Morocco play a game that none of them would have liked to play in. The bronze medalists in the World Cup are decided in the third-place game like when Belgium won 2-0 over England in 2018.

There are two perspectives after a Semi-Finals loss. Losing is devastatingly discouraging, but how a team reacts to it may determine whether they have learned from the experience and go on with hope and resolve, or sink deeper into despair and sorrow.

Even if there isn't much of a point to playing for third place in the World Cup, it might still be an entertaining game. Both sides will hit the field on Saturday in Qatar with nothing to lose, playing with heart and passion in the hopes of gaining a just reward for a fantastic campaign.

World Cup 2022 Third place play-off prize money: How much does the winner get?

For obvious reasons, no one wants to play in the game between the tournament's third and fourth-place finishers. The question then arises as to why teams care about placing third if they have effectively given up on a championship run.

The possible outcomes are twofold: a bronze medal and a financial reward. A bronze medal and $27 million will go to the team that finishes third in the World Cup, $15 million less than what the victor of the World Cup would earn.