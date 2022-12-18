After an amazing 120-minute game, Argentina picked up the win over France in a penalty shootout. Here is what Raphael Varane had to say about his second World Cup final game.

Argentina finally won their third World Cup title, to surpass France for most clinched titles. In a nerve-wracking matchup that ended 3-3, as both goalkeepers got to be the protagonists in the penalty shootout after the 120-minute game that gave Argentina the title.

After a huge start of the final game, with Argentina leading the way with a 2-0 margin, France woke up in the second half to turn upside down La Albiceleste's defensive side, and tie up 2-2 the game. In a minute and half, Kylian Mbappe managed to score those two goals that sent the game to extra time.

Within the extra time, Argentina and France managed to score once again. Also, with 7 minutes left, Raphael Varane had to be subbed off due to an injury, which didn't let him shoot a penalty in the shootout that left France without a third World Cup title.

Raphael Varane's words about France's loss over Argentina in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final

"I am very sad about the defeat, but very proud of this team and group. It was a difficult match, but with a lot of heart we came back and fought until the end. We had a lot of difficulties, but we never put our arms down and left all our energy on the field to try to win." Varane started with his postgame interview.

"We didn't manage to play out our plan at the beginning. They didn't come out well. I don't know if it was something physical or psychological, but we were not well in the match. We managed to tie, but we couldn't win." Varane said

During the World Cup's award ceremony, as Varane was walking by a hallway made up by the Argentine team, and his Manchester United teammate and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez stepped up and gave him a hug as he said a few words, as Varane was going to receive his silver medal.